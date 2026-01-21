The internet was abuzz on Tuesday after Wizkid finally replied to Seun Kuti, son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, following nearly a week of social media call-outs and intense fan base criticism. The feud began when Seun Anikulapo-Kuti criticised Wizkid FC, arguing that it was inappropri...

The internet was abuzz on Tuesday after Wizkid finally replied to Seun Kuti, son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, following nearly a week of social media call-outs and intense fan base criticism.

The feud began when Seun Anikulapo-Kuti criticised Wizkid FC, arguing that it was inappropriate to compare Wizkid to Fela Kuti.

He cited his father’s relentless activism against corruption and a staggering 52-album discography as achievements that demand a unique level of respect.

Videos emerged of lovers of the Afrobeat pioneer, insulting Wizkid’s late parents, prompting him to post on Tuesday, saying ‘Fela fight for freedom this fool Dey fight fc!’, a statement believed to be directed at Seun Kuti.

Wizkid escalated the tension by claiming he is ‘bigger than Fela,’ even taking a personal swipe at Seun’s wife.

In a heated retaliation, Seun Kuti dismissed the singer’s Fela tattoo, labelling him a ‘dwarf’ and a ‘monkey’ in a series of derogatory posts.

Public opinion remains sharply divided, while Wizkid FC and many social media users view Seun Kuti as the instigator, Fela loyalists and Afrobeat purists have called for an end to the feud, insisting that the legend’s name should not be dragged into the controversy.

Wizkid’s reaction was met with a mix of applause and criticism. While some blamed Seun Kuti for jeopardising his father’s legacy by attacking the singer, others slammed Wizkid, reaffirming that the Afrobeat pioneer’s status remains untouchable.

Leading the charge, @PoojaMedia, a media personality, wrote on X saying, “Wizkid coming out to defend FC is the biggest win in this back & forth with Seun Kuti. He has locked their loyalty down heavily in 2026. Projects with Asake on the way, new singles & concerts across the world – The beef is a win for him. Business strategist.”

Another Afrobeats artist, Jaywon, condemned Wizkid’s reaction on X, saying, “ FELA ANIKUKAPO KUTi or are we talking about another one? No artist alive is bigger!!!”

A fan identified on X as @itzbasito wrote, “ Fela Kuti can’t even stand King Sunny Ade’s music achievements.”

@Buchi_Laba wrote, “ Wizkid looks to Fela! Has a full Tattoo of Fela on this Body! Wizkid has a song that gives Fela vibes, featuring FEMI KUTI, and most parts of the video were shot at the shrine. Wizkid has performed Multiple times at the Felabration in respect to Fela! Wizkid respects the Aníkúlápó family! He has said it several times!

“But you’re online regularly, directly and indirectly shading|insulting him because of his fanbase! Fanbase that’s driven by emotions! Fanbase, he has no control over! I have been seeing his videos, and I’m like! Is this guy so obsessed with Wizkid because it doesn’t look normal anymore! Comparing your father to him when your father is his mentor. I blame all of you for taking that guy seriously. Honestly!”

@Mbahdeyforyou wrote, “ People faulting Wizkid for replying to Seun Kuti are just big hypocrites. You can’t drag someone for close to 7days and get surprised when he replies. FELA remains the greatest tho.”

@YKoluwaseun9 wrote, “ Any disrespect way Fela dey see today na Seun cause am”