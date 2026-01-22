 Joaquin Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has earned a Master’s degree in Management and Technology Change from King’s College London.

The convocation ceremony, held today, was attended by the minister and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as well as Joaquin’s siblings, Jordan and Jazmyne Wike.

Also present at the ceremony were the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; and the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

