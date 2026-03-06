The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has pledged to fast-track critical road projects in Kuje Area Council, promising that the town’s infrastructural needs will remain a top priority under the current administration. The commitment came Thursday during a stakeholder...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has pledged to fast-track critical road projects in Kuje Area Council, promising that the town’s infrastructural needs will remain a top priority under the current administration.

The commitment came Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kuje, organized as a thank-you visit following the positive outcome of the Feb. 21 FCT area council elections.

The council’s Chairman-elect, Mr Danjuma Shekwolo, used the occasion to appeal to Wike for the execution of three key road projects, Gwargwarda to Kuje Road, Kuje to Rubochi Road, and Kuje to Kabi Road, highlighting the potential of these roads to stimulate local economic growth.

In response, Wike assured that he would sit with Shekwolo and traditional leaders to prioritize the projects.

“Your elected chairman mentioned two or three road projects. Let me tell you, by the time your chairman is sworn-in by June, I will call him, call the traditional rulers and we will sit and agree which one we will begin with. I am very interested in Kuje and because the Kuje people have done it for us we will do it for you,” he said.

The Minister recounted previous engagements with the residents, noting a 2023 town hall meeting where community leaders requested the completion of the Airport Road to Kuje, initiated by the prior administration, and the dualisation of Tipper Garage to LEA Secretariat Road.

“Today, we did not only award the garage road contract, it has been completed and inaugurated and I have asked the contractor executing the Airport Road to Kuje road project to return to site. The contractor has assured us that the road will be part of the projects that Mr President will inaugurate to celebrate his third anniversary. Also, the Kuje-Gwagwalada road, which is about 16 to 17 kilometres long, is also going on very well, and we are praying to Almighty Allah that by June this year, Mr President will also inaugurate the road,” Wike added.

The Minister praised the active role of Kuje residents in the area council elections, noting that President Tinubu directed that such support should not go unnoticed.

“He asked that I should make sure we go back to all the area councils and tell the traditional leaders and all stakeholders in area councils that he appreciates you. That he asked you to vote for candidates who are supporting him and you did not hesitate, you voted for them and for that, he appreciates you,” Wike said.

He further advised Shekwolo to maintain close ties with his constituents, consult traditional leaders, women, and youth, and always prioritize community engagement. Wike encouraged residents to continue supporting the Tinubu administration, acknowledging that while challenges remain, progress is underway.

“I know that things might not be as we want but by the grace of God things are moving. We have not gotten to El Dorado yet, but I know with your kind support, we will get there,” he said.

Earlier, Shekwolo expressed gratitude to Wike and the people of Kuje for their confidence in his leadership. He pledged to work closely with the FCT Minister under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure the delivery of democracy’s dividends to residents.

“Your Excellency, I know as a leader and as a father, you will do that for your son,” he said, appealing for support on the three critical road projects.