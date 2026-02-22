The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Area Council elections, describing the outcome has shown to Nigerians the ruling party and the real opposition party in the country. In a Sunday statement signed b...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Area Council elections, describing the outcome has shown to Nigerians the ruling party and the real opposition party in the country.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Wike said the peaceful conduct of the election was a testament to the commitment of the people of the FCT to democracy and good governance.

Wike expressed that the outcome of the election further "exposed the hypocrisy of people who go about buying corn and groundnut from roadside sellers for the purpose of campaign just to deceive Nigerians."

The Minister added that "the residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government."

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the development he has brought to the FCT, saying, “The election is a reflection of the President’s vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT.”

"The peaceful conduct of the election is a testament to the commitment of the people of the FCT to democracy and good governance. I thank the residents for believing in the renewed and credible democratic process being championed by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

"To all the candidates who participated in the election, I commend your belief in our democracy. Your participation is a proof of your commitment to ensuring that the voice of the minority is heard, even when it is the majority that will always have its way," Wike expressed.

“Most especially, I congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their victories.

"This election has indeed shown that Nigerians now know the ruling party and the real opposition party.

“Also, the election has further exposed the hypocrisy of people who go about buying corn and groundnuts from roadside sellers for the purpose of a campaign just to deceive Nigerians. Yesterday, the residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government,” the Minister noted.

The Minister commended President Tinubu, noting that the victory recorded in Abuja is a result of his administrative reforms and visionary leadership.

The Minister said, "I thank Mr President for the development he has brought to the FCT. This election is a reflection of the President's vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT.

“No doubt, the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly the residents of the FCT, has not gone unnoticed. The Renewed Hope Agenda has given us hope for a brighter future, and we are confident that under his leadership, the FCT will continue to be a model of development and progress.

“Most especially, I commend the President for standing firm in his defence of democracy, particularly in ensuring the amendment of the Electoral Act to strengthen the conduct of credible elections. This demonstrates his commitment to improving our democratic process.”

The Minister further hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for overseeing the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

He said, “At this juncture, I also congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. This is a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are transparent and reliable.

“I commend the security agencies for their dedication to duty, ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election. Their efforts have contributed to the success of this democratic exercise.”

The Minister also congratulated the winners in the Saturday polls, saying, “To the winners of the elections, I congratulate you on your victory. You have been given a mandate to serve the people, and I urge you to do so with humility, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Work tirelessly to improve the lives of the residents and bring development to our communities.”

He further congratulated residents of the FCT, saying, “To the residents of the FCT, especially those in the satellite towns, I once again commend you for coming out in large numbers to exercise your franchise, and for doing so in a peaceful and orderly manner. Your participation affirms your trust in our democracy, and I urge you to continue to support the government in its efforts to build a better FCT.”

“As an administration, we pledge to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents, in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” the Minister concluded.