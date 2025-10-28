The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the Abuja’s “Smart City Vision” is being driven by strategic investments across five key areas of Urban Mobility, Sustainability, Public Safety, Digital Governance and Economic Empowerment....

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the Abuja’s “Smart City Vision” is being driven by strategic investments across five key areas of Urban Mobility, Sustainability, Public Safety, Digital Governance and Economic Empowerment.

Wike, who was speaking at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, also disclosed that Abuja was actively collaborating with international agencies and private sector actors, including projects with JICA on Smart Water Metering, Chinese support for intelligence Traffic Lights, and ongoing ventures such as the Abuja City Walk and the Abuja Industrial Park.

These, he stressed, reflect Abuja’s commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships and city-to-city exchanges to accelerate innovation.

Earlier, the Minister had met the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, who also oversees the Political Affairs Office of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a statement in Dubai on Tuesday, by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike joined global Mayors and city leaders at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum to highlight “Abuja’s bold steps toward becoming a world-class smart city.”

Apart from the FCT Minister, other speakers at the forum, which was moderated by the Lead of the Sustainable Urban Development Portfolio, UNESCWA, Dr Sukaina Al Nasrawi, were; Director of Data and Statistics Planning and Governance, Digital Dubai Authority, Sara Al Zarooni, Executive Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Future Foundation, Saeed Al Falasi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments, Crescent Enterprises, UAE, Tushar Singh Singhvi and Chief Sales Officer, Asia, Middle East and Africa of Wilo Group, Lyman Tu.

Wike was accompanied to the event by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Barr. Benedict Daudu, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr Richard Yunana Dauda, Director, Department of Development and Control, Mukhtar Galadima, Director Engineering Services, Engr Chuks Udeh and Director of Protocol, Sani Musa Daura.

The Minister underscored Abuja’s unique status as “a purpose-built and ever evolving capital with a clear master plan, vision, and mission anchored on service delivery to citizens.”

Noting that under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Abuja’s “Smart City Vision” was being driven by strategic investments across five key areas, Wike said; “Urban Mobility is about expansion of transportation networks, intelligent traffic systems, and public transport solutions to reduce congestion and enhance accessibility.

“Sustainability is about smart waste management, renewable energy adoption, and waste-to-wealth initiatives aimed at a cleaner, greener environment.

“Public Safety entails deployment of smart solar streetlights, CCTV surveillance, and rapid emergency response systems to improve security.

“Digital Governance involves creation of platforms like the FCT Call Centre and digitized land registry to promote citizen engagement, transparency, and efficiency in service delivery.

“Economic Empowerment bothers on creating jobs and attracting tech companies by expanding Abuja’s digital environment.”

The FCT Minister also emphasized the importance of data in shaping opportunities for Abuja’s youth, referencing Nigeria’s upcoming National Employment Database in partnership with global development partners.

“This system will match skills with job opportunities, guide targeted training, and support entrepreneurship programs led by the Abuja Enterprise Agency,” he said.

Wike further reaffirmed that “Abuja’s transformation into a smart and sustainable city was not only about technology, but about placing citizens at the center of development – building a safer, more inclusive, and prosperous environment for all.”