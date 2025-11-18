Several popular websites, including X, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Canva, and major News Platforms experienced temporary outages on Tuesday following a technical issue at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider. Users attempting to access affected platforms were met with error messages, often c...

Several popular websites, including X, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Canva, and major News Platforms experienced temporary outages on Tuesday following a technical issue at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider.

Users attempting to access affected platforms were met with error messages, often citing an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network” and prompting them to “please try again in a few minutes.”

The disruption reportedly noticed around 1:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Cloudflare, which provides critical services such as protecting websites from cyberattacks and maintaining stability during heavy traffic, acknowledged the problem in a status update:

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”

While some sites briefly loaded upon refreshing, the issue prevented normal access for a significant number of users.

The outage has since been noticed to have been resolved, with most major platforms restored to full functionality.