The United States Mission in Nigeria has clarified that the recent reduction in visa validity for most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians is not politically motivated nor linked to Nigeria’s stance on international deportees, its adoption of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups such as BRICS.

In a statement issued on Friday, the US Mission said the decision is part of a broader global review of visa policies, aimed at strengthening the integrity of the US immigration system. It emphasised that the changes are based on technical and security benchmarks, and are not directed specifically at Nigeria.

“This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS,” the statement read.

The Mission reiterated the US government’s commitment to maintaining its longstanding partnership with Nigeria and pledged continued cooperation with the Nigerian government to help meet the relevant security and immigration criteria.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations,” the statement concluded.

The clarification follows widespread reaction to the announcement earlier in the week that most non-immigrant US visas for Nigerians would now be limited to single entry and three-month validity, a significant departure from the previous five-year multiple-entry arrangement.