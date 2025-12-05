Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has expressed concern that the foreign internet services used by criminals, bandits, and terrorist organisations make tracking difficult for security agencies. Bwala stated this while speaking in an interview with Ni...

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has expressed concern that the foreign internet services used by criminals, bandits, and terrorist organisations make tracking difficult for security agencies.

Bwala stated this while speaking in an interview with Nigeriainfofm, posted on their Instagram page on Friday.

He explained that while security agencies can trace Nigerians using local internet providers, tracking criminals who rely on services outside the country is more complicated.

“There is a regulatory body in Nigeria that has the database of Nigerians and their phone numbers. There is also a body that deals with internet service provision, where if you are using an internet service covered within the sphere of Nigeria, they can trace through the IP address,” Bwala said.

He added, “If you are using Starlink, we cannot trace it because Starlink is not registered in Nigeria; it is in space. That is the problem they have in Ukraine and Russia. These terrorists most of the time are using cellular services from neighbouring countries and not from Nigeria, so it becomes tricky.”

Bwala’s recent comments spotlights the technological challenges facing security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism across the country.

Nigeria has faced a surge in insecurity, with banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings increasingly affecting communities, particularly in the northern geopolitical.

In the last few months, there have been multiple attacks on villages, prayer centres, abductions of schoolchildren, and raids on highways, causing widespread fear and disrupting local economy.

In recent months, reports indicate that some suspected terrorists and bandits have turned to social media platforms particularly TikTok to post videos of weapons, cash, and their hideouts.

These videos sometimes include threats, flaunting of ransom payments, or calls for support, creating a front that spreads fear and may aid recruitment.

Amid the rising terror attacks, President Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency to combat the insurgency threats, ordering recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.