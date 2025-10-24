The Minister of the Federal Capital Authority, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he will present himself as a witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, if subpoenaed by the court. Wike, along with other stakeholders in the country, ...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Authority, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he will present himself as a witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, if subpoenaed by the court.

Wike, along with other stakeholders in the country, was earlier listed as a witness in the ongoing treason trial of the embattled IPOB leader.

However, Wike, during his monthly media chat on Friday in Abuja, expressed confidence when asked by journalists about being named by the detained IPOB leader as a witness, stating that he’ll appear in court if served.

A motion filed by Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, informing the court that he would open his defence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The IPOB leader had also disclosed he would call 23 witnesses, including the FCT Minister, former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), among others.

Wike said, “If you see Nnamdi Kanu, you ask him why he listed me. I did not go to him to say I want to be a witness; you are the one saying that. So, if you see him, ask him why you list Wike as one of your witnesses?

“You don’t become a witness by reading a newspaper. Nobody has served me process; nobody has subpoenaed me.

“So, because I saw Wike has been listed, therefore, I begin to run helter-skelter. No, you do not do that. If I am served, if I am subpoenaed to come and give witness, or to give evidence, I must obey the court, I must appear,” he said.

TVC previously reported that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has listed former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami as his witness in his ongoing alleged terrorism trial.

Mr Kanu, in a fresh motion filed before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, assured that he was ready to begin his defence as ordered by the court.

The application was titled: “Notice of Number and Names of Witnesses to be Called by the Defendant and Request for Witness Summons/Subpoena and the Variation of the Time Within Which to Defend the Counts/Charges against the Defendant.”