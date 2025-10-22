Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, has listed former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, as his witness in his ongoing alleged terrorism trial....

Mr Kanu, in a fresh motion filed before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, assured that he was ready to begin his defence as ordered by the court.

The application was titled: “Notice of Number and Names of Witnesses to be Called by the Defendant and Request for Witness Summons/Subpoena and the Variation of the Time Within Which to Defend the Counts/Charges against the Defendant.”

The IPOB leader said the motion was “pursuant to the order of this honourable court made on the 16th day of October 2015, directing the defendant to commence his defence on the 24th day of October 2025.”

Mr Kanu informed the court of his plan to call a total of 23 witnesses divided into two categories.

The first category, he said, would be those he called “ordinary but material witnesses.”

He further informed the court that his second category of witnesses would be “vital and compellable” and shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

He prayed the court that, in view of the number of witnesses he intends to call, the court should consider granting a 90-day timeframe to enable him to conclude his defence.

He told the court that he would “testify on his own behalf, providing a sworn account of the facts, denying the allegations, and explaining the political context of his statements and actions.”

Among those Mr Kanu listed as “compellable witnesses” are the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd); former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Others are Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; the former Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; the immediate-past Director General (DG), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; former DG of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, and several witnesses whose identities he didn’t reveal.