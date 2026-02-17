Media personality Toke Makinwa has spoken out about her decision to stop paying tithes to churches, citing concerns about the wealth of religious institutions and the pressing needs of ordinary people. In a discussion with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Makinwa questioned the practice of giving ...

Media personality Toke Makinwa has spoken out about her decision to stop paying tithes to churches, citing concerns about the wealth of religious institutions and the pressing needs of ordinary people.

In a discussion with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Makinwa questioned the practice of giving money to already wealthy churches while many individuals struggle to make ends meet.

“I kinda stopped paying tithes to the church because all the churches I know are rich, and I decide that I’m not doing that anymore,” she said.

The media personality explained that she now channels her support toward hospitals, maternity wards, and individuals facing urgent financial needs.

“I started thinking, if I have money and someone tells me they need it to pay rent, why should I pass it into a building that’s already rich. I would rather give my tithe to strangers who tell me their actual needs. The church is built. The pastors have money. Let’s help people the church cannot reach,” she added.

Makinwa also criticized the ongoing accumulation of wealth by religious institutions. “Every church is building. Every Sunday, there’s a building fund envelope. You guys have so much money and it’s not taxed. It’s a business, if we are going to be real. Because if that pastor dies today, either his wife or his child becomes the next pastor,” she said.

The conversation also touched on the psychological impact of religion, with Jideonwo raising concerns about what he described as “post-traumatic church syndrome.”

Reflecting on her own past experiences, Makinwa revealed that she once gave her entire brand endorsement deals to her church in the hope of receiving blessings.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t touch one naira from an endorsement deal; I carried it all into the church. Now, I give where it directly helps someone in need,” she said.