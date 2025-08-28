Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl with deeply emotional post. Makinwa disclosed this in a message posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, calling it as the happiest moment of her life. She wrote, “I’m a Mommy. This is the happiest I’...

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl with deeply emotional post.

Makinwa disclosed this in a message posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, calling it as the happiest moment of her life.

She wrote, “I’m a Mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been.

“My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love.

“I have seen the goodness of God in my life time. I have seen God move and I no longer just hear of it, I see it. It ended in praise, My miracle is here.”

She revealed that her daughter has been named Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, adding that her arrival was a testimony of God’s goodness.

“Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola.

“My purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a mother.

“My hearts overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered.

“Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh he heard my prayers.

“Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana — Precious, Beloved — of great worth, my God has answered.”

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old unveiled her baby bump while confirming she was expecting.

Makinwa, who had in the past spoken about her desire for motherhood and considered options such as surrogacy, described the pregnancy as the most significant chapter of her life.