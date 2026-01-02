The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has dismissed accusations from the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, that the commission is being used by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and others to target him over his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress. The dispute stems from Decembe...

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has dismissed accusations from the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, that the commission is being used by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and others to target him over his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The dispute stems from December 31, 2025, charges against Bauchi Finance Commissioner Yakubu Adamu and three others for alleged $9.7 million terrorism financing using state funds approved by Mohammed, and money laundering charges.

According to a Friday statement issued by the anti-graft agency, the commission expressed displeasure over the claims, saying, “These claims are as wild as they are far- fetched,” reaffirming its independence, describing it as “an independent agency created to fight economic and financial crimes.”

The statement reads, “The Commission is non- partisan and discharges its mandate without affection or ill will. The attempt to portray it as a pliable agency that panders to the demands of certain political interests is, therefore, mischievous and condemnable.

“It is derogatory for Mohammed to ascribe the Commission’s activities in Bauchi State to the Influence of Mr Wike. It is important to state that no political office holder is in a position to influence the investigative activities of the Commission.

“If Bala Mohammed wants to be honest, he would have revealed to Nigerians that he was standing trial for money laundering at the time he won election as governor of Bauchi State. Only the constitutional Immunity from prosecution, which his current office attracts, has put that case in abeyance. Who also influenced the Commission to investigate him in 2016 and charge him in court?”

The statement further reads, “In the instant case, the facts against some officials of the Bauchi State government are already placed before the court. Members of the public can access the charges and decide for themselves whether the case is borne out of vendetta or is a product of painstaking investigation by the EFCC. They will also understand why Bala Mohammed, as the approving authority in Bauchi State, is mentioned in the charge.

“Crying wolf over issues of terrorism financing is like clutching at straws. The Commission did not invent the law, and where there are offences punishable by extant laws, EFCC will be failing in its responsibility to do otherwise.”

“Public accountability should be the priority of politicians of all persuasions. It is the height of hypocrisy for opposition politicians to be quick to scream persecution each time an opposition figure is called to account, but remain mute when a member of the ruling party faces the same ordeal.

“Recently, the Commission arraigned a ranking member of the ruling party in court for alleged corruption, and not a whimper of persecution was heard from any of the political divide.

“Governor Mohammed should face the governance of Bauchi State and allow the EFCC focus more on cleaning the financial space of the nation, in line with its assigned mandate,” the statement concluded.