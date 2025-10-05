The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon Bukola Olopade, congratulated the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick on his recent appointment as Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA men’s National teams competitions committee, describing it as a well-de...

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon Bukola Olopade, congratulated the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick on his recent appointment as Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA men’s National teams competitions committee, describing it as a well-deserved honour for his contribution to global football development.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kola Daniel, spokesperson to the office of the Director General, NSC, made available to TVC on Sunday.

According to the statement, Olapade recognised the new role as big deal that will shape the Nigerian football and sports in general.

The statement reads, “The Director General of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Hon Bukola Olopade, has described Amaju Pinnick’s new position in FIFA as a well-deserved honour for his contribution to global football development.

“The Former NFF President is currently the Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA men’s National teams competitions committee.

“The committee is one of the most powerful and influential organs of administration in the Federation of International Football Associations, FIFA.”

The new appointment has further positioned Amaju Pinnick as one of Africa’s most influential and globally connected Sports administrators.

Olopade said this is a big deal for Nigerian football and Sports in general, and the Nigerian Government, through the National Sports Commission, will always support our Sports administrators to get into global Sports administration.

” I want to congratulate my friend and brother, Amaju Pinnick, for this lauded feat, and as a country, we are proud of him for how he has continued to project the image of Nigeria at the highest level of football administration”.

” I am not surprised that FIFA has entrusted him with such a high-profile assignment to help and oversee all FIFA men’s tournaments that include the Senior Men’s World Cup, the U-20 World Cup, the U-17, the Olympic Games and the FIFA Arab Cup. This is the quality of asset that Amaju is to football”.

The DG further charged him to use this new position to help accelerate the growth of Nigerian football both administratively and in talent development.