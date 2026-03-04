The Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has warned that the country will continue to target any leader appointed by the Iranian regime leader for assassination, further escalating the longstanding rivalry between the two nations.
Katz wrote on his official X handle, saying any leader appointed by what he described as “the Iranian regime” to advance hostile operations against Israel, the United States and regional countries could face targeted elimination.
In the post, Katz framed the statement as part of Israel’s broader security posture against Tehran’s strategic influence in the Middle East.
He wrote, “Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination.