The Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has warned that the country will continue to target any leader appointed by the Iranian regime leader for assassination, further escalating the longstanding rivalry between the two nations. The operation, involving over 200 Israeli aircraft striking targets...

The operation, involving over 200 Israeli aircraft striking targets across Tehran, marks a historic escalation intended to destabilise the government and potentially trigger an internal overthrow of the regime.

Iranian state media and international media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the initial wave of attacks, along with other senior Iranian officials, marking the most dramatic escalation between the two adversaries in decades.

The attacks have sparked immense tension in the Gulf region, with Iran reportedly targeting U.S. bases in a series of retaliatory strikes.

Katz wrote on his official X handle, saying any leader appointed by what he described as “the Iranian regime” to advance hostile operations against Israel, the United States and regional countries could face targeted elimination.

In the post, Katz framed the statement as part of Israel’s broader security posture against Tehran’s strategic influence in the Middle East. He wrote, “Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination.

“It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides.”

He added, “The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation ‘Lion’s Roar’.