The Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Santos, has shared his experience travelling across parts of the country by road without security escort, describing the journeys as safe and normal. Santos made the remarks in a video shared on Friday, May 1, by Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, on his…...

The Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Santos, has shared his experience travelling across parts of the country by road without security escort, describing the journeys as safe and normal.

Santos made the remarks in a video shared on Friday, May 1, by Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, on his X handle.

In the video, Omokri referenced the ambassador’s trip, saying he had travelled by road from Enugu to Abuja and back without escort.

Responding, Santos confirmed the experience, stating, “True. It’s true. This happened a few months ago. And it was safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he had undertaken similar journeys within Nigeria without any security detail.

“And a few months before that, I went from here, Abuja, to Bauchi. Also, very normal. Very good. No escort,” he said.

Reacting, Omokri reiterated the envoy’s comments, using them to underscore his position on Nigeria’s security situation.

“You hear that? You hear that? Because this ambassador went from Abuja to Bauchi, no escort. And he said, Nigeria is a safe country. Yes, we do have localised security issues, but by and large… Nigeria is safe,” he said.