Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has paid glowing tribute to former Abia State Governor and serving senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, describing him as a patriot with strong democratic credentials and a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic development.

Omokri disclosed that he recently visited the senator, whom he described as a doyen of the Senate and a pillar of good governance.

He said Senator Kalu is also a major force in the corporate sector, employing about 15,000 people across Nigeria and other African countries, a contribution he noted is not widely known to many Nigerians.

According to Omokri, the lawmaker embodies the grit, determination and hard work associated with Nigerians of Igbo extraction, whom he described as enterprising and resilient.

He expressed gratitude that Kalu is Nigerian, stating that his leadership and business activities have benefited both the country and the African continent.

Omokri also offered prayers for the senator, his family and his enterprises, while extending blessings to Nigeria.