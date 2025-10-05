The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated teachers worldwide for World Teachers’ Day 2025, urging a renewed focus on addressing the pressing global teacher shortage. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the first lady, made available to TVC on...

The statement reads, “MESSAGE BY THE FIRST LADY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, SENATOR OLUREMI TINUBU, ON THE WORLD TEACHERS DAY 2025 (OCTOBER 05).

“On this World Teachers’ Day 2025, with the theme “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage”, calls for the need to draw more attention to one of Society’s noble professions.

“The shortage of teachers is a challenge we must confront with urgency, by empowering educators, investing in their growth, and inspiring more to join this noble profession.

“Teachers are true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations. As a lifelong teacher myself, I salute you all on this Special Day.

“Happy World Teachers Day 2025.”