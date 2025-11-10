Titans of the Super Eagles team have begun to arrive at the hotel in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their clash against Gabon in the World Cup playoffs. According to an update made available to TVC on Monday, Captain William Ekong and fellow defender Benjamin Fredericks were being expected at the Super Ea...

Titans of the Super Eagles team have begun to arrive at the hotel in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their clash against Gabon in the World Cup playoffs.

According to an update made available to TVC on Monday, Captain William Ekong and fellow defender Benjamin Fredericks were being expected at the Super Eagles’ hotel in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night, to join the seven-man early crew of defender Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Simon Moses, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Most of the remaining 15 players are expected on Monday, as the three-time African champions get in the mood for a potentially-explosive Play-off semi-final clash with the Panthers of Gabon at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan on Thursday evening, starting 5pm Morocco time (same as in Nigeria).

Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo clash in the other semi-final, with the two finalists to battle it out at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan on Sunday evening, for Africa’s lone ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico next year.