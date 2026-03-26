Nigeria’s Wahid Oshodi has been recognised as Real Nigerian of the Week following his historic appointment to the board of World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Oshodi’s elevation marks a significant milestone for Nigeria and Africa in global table tennis administration, placing a Nigerian voice at the heart of decision-making within the sport’s commercial and developmental structure.

His appointment is widely seen as a testament to his longstanding contributions to table tennis, both in Nigeria and internationally, where he has played key roles in administration, development programmes, and the promotion of the sport.

WTT, established by the ITTF, is responsible for organising elite competitions, driving commercial growth, and enhancing the global appeal of table tennis. Oshodi’s inclusion on its board is expected to strengthen Africa’s representation and influence within the organisation.

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Sports stakeholders have hailed the development as a boost for Nigerian table tennis, noting that it could open doors for greater investment, talent exposure, and hosting opportunities within the region.

Oshodi’s recognition as Real Nigerian of the Week underscores the growing impact of Nigerians on the global stage, particularly in sports governance, where representation has often been limited.

His appointment is also expected to inspire a new generation of sports administrators in Nigeria, highlighting the importance of professionalism, consistency, and global engagement in achieving international recognition.