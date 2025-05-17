The 22nd edition of Nigeria’s premier multi-sport event, the National Sports Festival (NSF), officially opens this weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with over 10,000 athletes set to compete in what promises to be one of the most extensive festivals in its history.

Dubbed “Gateway Games Ogun 2024”, the festival will begin with a vibrant opening ceremony celebrating Nigeria’s cultural diversity and sporting excellence. Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to formally declare the Games open, marking the start of two weeks of nationwide sporting action.

Originally launched in 1973 to foster unity through sport, the NSF returns to Ogun State for the first time since 2006. Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the nation of the state’s full readiness to host participants and visitors from across the country.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, described the event as more than a sporting tradition, calling it a strategic platform to identify new talent and promote national cohesion.

A notable innovation this year is the inclusion of a symbolic “38th state” – the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) – a team of young talents competing independently to spotlight the next generation of Nigerian sports stars.

Athletes from all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and the IJA team will participate in 33 sports, with events hosted across various venues including the Alake Sports Centre, MKO Abiola Stadium, and Remo Stars Stadium. The Games Village is located at Babcock University.

In addition to the sporting competitions, the festival will showcase Nigeria’s cultural richness through music, dance, and traditional arts at both the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as daily exhibitions.

As Abeokuta welcomes the best of Nigerian sport and heritage, the 2024 National Sports Festival stands as a celebration of unity, resilience, and national pride.