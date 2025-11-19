Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Kebbi State on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meet with the State government and families of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Kebbi State on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meet with the State government and families of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga.

The Vice President will meet with Governor Nasiru Idris, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and parents of the kidnapped students.

President Tinubu had specifically directed the Vice President to assure the people of Kebbi State that the Federal Government will ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted girls.

During the visit, VP Shettima will also convey the President’s condolences over the recent security challenges and reaffirm the administration’s commitment to securing all educational institutions across the country.

He is joined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the newly appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar.