Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday commissioned the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, fulfilling a pledge made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild the community nearly two years after it was affected by a military drone mishap.

The resettlement scheme comprises 133 completed housing units, educational facilities and other modern infrastructure.

It was developed under the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC), a Federal Government initiative aimed at supporting communities affected by humanitarian crises and internal displacement.

Shettima recalled that he visited Tudun Biri in December 2023, shortly after the incident, when he conveyed President Tinubu’s directive that reconstruction and resettlement should begin.

He later returned to the community in July 2024 to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Kaduna, the Vice President described the project as a demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to people-centred governance.

According to him, the scheme reflects an agenda rooted in the belief that governance must serve citizens, mend divisions and reinforce national stability.

“Today stands as a living demonstration of that principle. The commissioning of the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is an assurance of our collective belief that fairness is the glue that holds a nation together, and that compassion is not a weakness of the state, but its moral strength.

“We have gathered here to commission a resettlement scheme. But far more importantly, we are here to demonstrate our national commitment to responsibility, empathy, and the protection of human dignity,” he said.

Shettima stressed that justice in governance is often reflected in deliberate efforts to protect vulnerable populations and rebuild communities affected by tragedy.

He said the project underscores the Federal Government’s resolve to respond decisively to humanitarian challenges and internal displacement, noting that affected citizens would not be forgotten.

“The Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is a vehicle for hope for families whose lives were disrupted. It is a practical assurance that the Nigerian state does not abandon its citizens in times of adversity.

“It represents a conscious shift towards solutions that restore stability, rebuild livelihoods, and create the conditions for lasting peace,” the Vice President stated.

He added that the Tudun Biri project was not a stand-alone intervention, explaining that similar resettlement and recovery initiatives were ongoing in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina and Benue states.

Shettima also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive recovery, saying no affected community would be left behind in the nation’s “shared journey towards recovery and renewal.”

He commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for what he described as a constructive partnership and inclusive approach to governance.

“The success of initiatives such as this rests on collaboration, trust, and shared ownership between the Federal Government, state authorities, host communities, and development partners,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Sani expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for what he described as compassion, leadership and decisive intervention, while also praising the Vice President’s role in supervising the project.

“This reflects a clear belief that the dignity of citizens must be central to governance. I also commend the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, whose leadership and oversight were instrumental to the success of this effort,” the governor said.

Also speaking, Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, described the commissioning as a major milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to restore dignity, stability and opportunity to communities affected by humanitarian crises.

She said the intervention aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises people-centred recovery, national security and inclusive development.

“This project is being implemented under the direct oversight and coordination of the Office of the Vice President Kashim Shettima, which provided the strategic leadership, policy direction and interagency coordination that have been critical to the successful execution of this initiative,” she said.

Umar explained that although the original plan provided for 143 housing units, 10 units were converted into a school facility to address the educational needs of children in the settlement.

“Consequently, the site now comprises 133 completed housing units, complemented by educational facilities that invest in the future of the community,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aisha Haruna and Mr Solomon John expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their continued efforts to bring relief to Tudun Biri and other communities affected by humanitarian crises across the country.