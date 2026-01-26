The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and baseless media reports suggesting that Vice President Kashim Shettima may be replaced as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and baseless media reports suggesting that Vice President Kashim Shettima may be replaced as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said it had observed a growing wave of speculation in sections of the media regarding the possibility of a change in the vice-presidential slot.

According to the party, the reports, which initially appeared subtle, have recently escalated with the naming of specific individuals as alleged replacements for Vice President Shettima.

“The stories are purely speculative, untrue and utterly baseless,” the statement said.

The APC urged media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid providing platforms for what it described as rumour-mongers and “mischievous news sources” whose aim is to sow discord and confusion in the polity.

The party also noted that under existing laws and electoral regulations, the ban on political activities remains in force, stressing that discussions around the 2027 elections are premature.

“At this time, our party remains focused on supporting President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in delivering the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement said.

The APC added that the Tinubu-led administration is currently implementing bold reforms that are gradually transforming the economy, expanding prosperity and improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

The party further cautioned ministers, senior government officials and party leaders against making statements that could fuel unnecessary speculation, urging them instead to concentrate on their responsibilities in government and the party.

It called on officials to work collectively to strengthen public confidence in the administration and promote the achievements of President Tinubu, whom it described as a visionary leader.