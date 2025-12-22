Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has addressed public concerns over waste management in the state, emphasising ongoing efforts to keep the city clean and announcing plans to boost recycling capacity. Speaking on TVC News’ Journalists Hangout on Monday, December 22, the governor acknowledg...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has addressed public concerns over waste management in the state, emphasising ongoing efforts to keep the city clean and announcing plans to boost recycling capacity.

Speaking on TVC News’ Journalists Hangout on Monday, December 22, the governor acknowledged that while a larger part of Lagos is cleaner, certain areas still face challenges.

“There are a few places that bring us down, and there are a few things we’ve done, apart from even telling and working with the local government chairmen to ensure that we can hold them accountable and responsible,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the scale of the challenge, revealing that Lagos generates 13,000 metric tons of waste daily, compared to 6,000 to 7,000 metric tons for the entire country of Ghana, which has a similar population.

He noted that the type of waste generated and how it is managed contributes to the complexity of the issue.

Citing Ghana as a model, the governor explained that the country’s waste management levy, integrated into the tax system, has encouraged private investment.

Lagos is following a similar approach, with a waste management committee capable of raising $300–400 million to establish a proper waste recycling plant.

“By the end of next year, we expect to have a proper waste recycling plant. That plant will handle about four to five thousand metric tons of waste per day, reprocess it, and convert it into other usable forms,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also stressed the importance of waste sorting, encouraging residents to separate waste at the household level. He noted that the PSP teams are working across the city but require public support to be more effective.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to expanding the fleet of compactor trucks, having previously delivered 120 trucks, with plans to add another 120 to 150 trucks next year.

On highway cleanliness, the governor praised the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for maintaining presidential routes, while urging attention to internal streets.

“Citizens must understand that waste cannot just be thrown anywhere. Use the bins at the end of your street—don’t leave it outside your house,” he advised.

Sanwo-Olu also shared instances of irresponsible disposal, including a recent video showing an SUV loaded with waste being dumped illegally at night.

He stressed that both security agencies and residents have a role to play in maintaining a clean city.

The governor concluded by emphasising collaboration with local government chairmen and tourism stakeholders, noting that failure to comply with proper waste disposal rules will lead to sanctions.

“We have more work to do, but progress is being made,” he said.