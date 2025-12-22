Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has outlined his administration’s efforts to transform the state’s infrastructure and improve urban living, saying major investments in transport and security are already yielding results. The governor spoke on Monday during an appearance on Journalists...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has outlined his administration’s efforts to transform the state’s infrastructure and improve urban living, saying major investments in transport and security are already yielding results.

The governor spoke on Monday during an appearance on Journalists’ Hangout, a live programme on TVC News, where he discussed ongoing projects and plans under the theme, “How We Are Transforming Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that work on the second phase of the Blue Line rail project is progressing and is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

He said the rail expansion forms a key part of the state’s strategy to ease traffic congestion and provide reliable mass transit for residents.

Addressing traffic challenges, the governor noted that Lagos continues to grapple with heavy pressure on its infrastructure due to rapid population growth and the steady influx of people into the state.

However, he said the government remains committed to making the city more livable and less stressful for residents through sustained investment in transport and urban planning.

He emphasised the importance of alternative transport options, particularly waterways, noting that a significant proportion of Lagos residents could be moved through water transport to reduce the burden on roads.

According to him, the state government is pursuing an integrated urban mass transportation system that connects rail, road and water travel to create a more efficient network for daily commuters.

On security, Sanwo-Olu revealed that surveillance coverage across metropolitan Lagos has been expanded, with over 2,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras now deployed in key locations to enhance monitoring and public safety.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, traffic management and security as part of broader efforts to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s largest city.