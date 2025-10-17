Former lawmaker Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has affirmed his intention to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general election. Murray-Bruce stated that while other prospective presidential candidates are his personal friends, he would choose the incumbent president because of his confi...

Former lawmaker Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has affirmed his intention to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Murray-Bruce stated that while other prospective presidential candidates are his personal friends, he would choose the incumbent president because of his confidence in the ongoing reforms being implemented.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of TVC’s Beyond the Headlines, host Nifemi Oguntoye highlighted the ideological fluidity of Nigerian political parties, noting how politicians frequently switch allegiances between parties.

Oguntoye said, “It’s easy for politicians to move; wake up this morning they’re with the APC, by evening they’re with the PDP, and they say it’s because our political parties are not defined along ideological lines. I’ll give an example: you have spoken glowingly about President Tinubu, you have a relationship with Atiku Abubakar, and I believe with former President Goodluck Jonathan. We’re hearing the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan being on the ballot in 2027. If the three of them are there together, are you going to be deciding along the line of the individual you like most or the ideology of the party upon which they’re running?”

In response, Ben Murray-Bruce explained his political stance, acknowledging his personal relationships while emphasising his support for the ruling party’s candidate.

He said, “Look, I’ve been in PDP from inception, I’ve moved to APC. Now, in my life and career, I’m not known as a prostitute, am I? I am here with Bola Tinubu. He is the candidate, he’s going to run, he’s going to win in the landslide, and he’s going to lead us to the promised land. All these other people are my personal friends, great friends of mine. But right now, I am voting and supporting President Bola Tinubu. That doesn’t mean I don’t like the other guys, that doesn’t mean they’re not my friend, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to have dinner with them tomorrow morning. Me and Peter Obi are going to hang out, he’s my very dear friend. But this is who I’m voting for and this is who I support and I’ve told you exactly why I’m doing that.”