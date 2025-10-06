The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Movement has expressed deep appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering support and commitment to the re-election efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. In a ...

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Movement has expressed deep appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering support and commitment to the re-election efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by its State Coordinator, Otunba Agboola Kelly, the group described Tunji-Ojo as a “God-given and illustrious son” of Ondo State, noting that his contributions have greatly strengthened the activities of various pro-Tinubu groups in the state, particularly the Ondo State APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027, which it said continues to grow in numbers and influence.

The elders reaffirmed their commitment to consolidating the APC’s political structure across the state by uniting all organs of the party towards peace, progress, and sustainable development.

They also lauded President Tinubu for recognizing Tunji-Ojo’s performance and innovation in the Ministry of Interior, citing paragraph 20 of the President’s Independence Day address where he commended the Minister’s outstanding achievements.

“Our prayers are with you, BTO—you will continue to succeed, and your light will shine even brighter,” the statement read.

The group reiterated its readiness to continue mobilizing grassroots support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.