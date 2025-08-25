The Big Brother Naija “10/10” season witnessed a dramatic twist as two housemates, Victory and Gigi Jasmine, were evicted in quick succession, becoming the sixth and seventh contestants to leave the show....

The Big Brother Naija “10/10” season witnessed a dramatic twist as two housemates, Victory and Gigi Jasmine, were evicted in quick succession, becoming the sixth and seventh contestants to leave the show.

The eviction followed a tense search for an immunity card hidden in an envelope, which saw 20 housemates put up for possible eviction. While others survived, Victory and Gigi Jasmine were not so fortunate, marking the end of their journey in the competition.

Their exit has left the remaining 22 housemates on edge as they regroup and re-strategise in their bid for the coveted grand prize.

Head of House Zita remains immune from eviction this week, having also used veto power to save Mensan and Faith. Jason Jae was automatically spared after being voted the ‘Most Influential’ housemate in Week Three.

With the field narrowing, tension inside the house is rising. Friendships and alliances are being tested, new bonds are being formed, and every twist could determine who stays or goes in the weeks ahead.