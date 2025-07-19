Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze is dead. The actor is said to have died yesterday after battling prostate cancer. Having been bedridden for some time now, a lot of people felt he was getting better till the latest news of his passing. Njemanze, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, is celebrate...

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze is dead. The actor is said to have died yesterday after battling prostate cancer.

Having been bedridden for some time now, a lot of people felt he was getting better till the latest news of his passing.

Njemanze, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, is celebrated for his compelling performances in classic titles such as Tokunboh, Pounds and Dollars, Atosa, Issakaba, Osuofia in London, Brain Box, and Igbotic Love.

Known for his expressive delivery and commanding screen presence, he remains a cherished figure in Nigerian cinematic history.