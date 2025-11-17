Dan Agbese, one of Nigeria’s most respected journalists, columnists and media pioneers, has died at the age of 81. The family announced his passing on Monday in a statement signed by Okibe Agbese, who confirmed that the celebrated writer died earlier in the day. “Chief Dan Agbese transited to et...

Dan Agbese, one of Nigeria’s most respected journalists, columnists and media pioneers, has died at the age of 81.

The family announced his passing on Monday in a statement signed by Okibe Agbese, who confirmed that the celebrated writer died earlier in the day.

“Chief Dan Agbese transited to eternal glory this morning, Monday, November 17, 2025,” the statement reads. The family said details of his burial will be released later.

Born on May 12, 1944, in Agila, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Agbese rose to prominence as a sharp satirist and an influential voice in the evolution of Nigerian journalism.

His career spanned several decades and left a lasting imprint on the nation’s media landscape.

Agbese previously served as editor of both the Nigeria Standard and the New Nigerian newspapers, and later took up the position of general manager at Radio Benue, Makurdi.

He went on to co-found Newswatch magazine and eventually became its editor-in-chief, a position he held until April 2010.

Until his death, he continued to write weekly columns for Daily Trust and The Guardian, sustaining his role as a prominent commentator on national issues.

He also co-ran a media consultancy alongside Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade, demonstrating his enduring commitment to nurturing journalistic talent and professionalism.

Agbese is survived by his wife, Rose, along with six children and seven grandchildren.