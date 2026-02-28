The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged young Nigerians to cultivate the habit of verifying information before circulating it, warning that the spread of false content poses both moral and national risks. The minister delivered the message in Kaduna at the 20t...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged young Nigerians to cultivate the habit of verifying information before circulating it, warning that the spread of false content poses both moral and national risks.

The minister delivered the message in Kaduna at the 20th Joint Ramadan Lecture organised by the Nigerian Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, and Voice of Nigeria.

Addressing participants, he noted that while digital platforms have expanded opportunities for communication, learning and enterprise, their misuse threatens social cohesion and national unity.

He described the digital age as one that presents both innovation and ethical tests, stressing that verifying information has become a civic responsibility, particularly for the youth who dominate online spaces.

This was disclosed in a statement by Special Assistant (Media) to the Information Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, Saturday, February 28.

The minister also highlighted technology-driven empowerment programmes introduced under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He listed the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as initiatives designed to expand opportunities for young people.

He further referenced the establishment of Africa’s first Media and Information Literacy Institute as part of efforts to strengthen responsible information consumption.

According to him, Nigeria’s youthful population remains one of its greatest assets, but the country’s future will depend on how effectively young people are guided to deploy technology for education, innovation and national development rather than misinformation.

The minister added that safeguarding Nigeria’s information space requires collective action. He called on parents, teachers, religious leaders and media professionals to partner with government in promoting responsible digital engagement.

The Ramadan lecture drew several dignitaries, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani (represented); the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi; the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; and the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, among other guests.