The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced disciplinary and legal action against officials and candidates implicated in a fresh wave of examination fraud ahead of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board confirmed that three staff members are facing dismissal for allegedly selling unauthorised access to its examination portal.

The move, according to JAMB, forms part of broader efforts to protect the credibility of the UTME registration process.

Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that investigations uncovered coordinated syndicates manipulating the registration system and exploiting desperate candidates seeking advantage.

Two additional staff members in Kaduna and Katsina states are currently under investigation, while disciplinary steps are also being weighed against parents and candidates found to have participated in the scheme.

JAMB said over 100 candidates allegedly paid for illegal access to the portal.

Their registrations, the board noted, may be cancelled subject to approval by the Minister of Education.

Professor Oloyede revealed that some of the fraud rings rely on advanced digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to impersonate officials and deceive unsuspecting applicants.

Beyond internal compromise, the board expressed concern about the spike in underage applicants.

About 38,000 candidates registered below the approved age threshold this year, with a number of them reportedly linked to malpractice networks.

JAMB also dismissed reports suggesting it increased registration fees, clarifying that the board has instead moved against errant computer-based test centres and tutorial operators.

Several centres connected to fraudulent activities have been suspended, while some operators have been arrested.

Security agencies, including the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force, are supporting ongoing investigations.

The registrar warned that paying for examination malpractice constitutes a criminal offence, urging parents and candidates to refrain from actions that could undermine their academic prospects.