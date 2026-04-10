No fewer than 6,279 students of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa in Jigawa State have benefited from over ₦195 million disbursed under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as the institution prepares to graduate 4,109 students at its second combined convocation ceremony. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad…...

No fewer than 6,279 students of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa in Jigawa State have benefited from over ₦195 million disbursed under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as the institution prepares to graduate 4,109 students at its second combined convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, disclosed this while briefing journalists ahead of the convocation scheduled for Saturday.

He said the intervention by NELFUND is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to improve access to higher education and ease the financial burden on students.

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Professor Ibrahim also revealed that the university will graduate a total of 4,109 students across six academic sessions, reflecting steady growth in enrollment and academic output.

A breakdown of the results shows that 154 students earned First Class honours, 1,326 obtained Second Class Upper Division, while 1,954 graduated with Second Class Lower Division.

In addition, 649 students earned Third Class degrees, and 26 graduated with Pass degrees.

The Vice Chancellor described the performance as a reflection of improved teaching standards and commitment to academic excellence.

He further highlighted key achievements recorded by the institution, including the construction of new academic buildings, student hostels, a modern library, road networks, and specialised research centres.

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According to him, the university is also making progress in digital transformation through the expansion of Information and Communication Technology infrastructure, alongside the adoption of solar energy solutions to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Professor Ibrahim added that the institution is expanding its academic scope, with the introduction of postgraduate programmes and the restructuring of the School of Preliminary Studies into the School of Preliminary and Continuing Education.

He also confirmed that plans are underway for the takeoff of a College of Medicine, a move expected to strengthen healthcare manpower development in the state and the country at large.

However, the Vice Chancellor appealed to the Jigawa State Government to provide additional support in the areas of staffing and student accommodation, citing the growing population of the university.

The disbursement of over ₦195 million to students, alongside ongoing infrastructural and academic expansion, signals a positive shift in access to quality education in Jigawa State.