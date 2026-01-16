The Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado have presented a Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump following the capture of former President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro. In a Friday statement shared on X by the White House, Machado met the United States President in the Oval office during ...

The Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado have presented a Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump following the capture of former President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro.

In a Friday statement shared on X by the White House, Machado met the United States President in the Oval office during which she presented Trump with her Peace Prize in recognition and honour.

The statement reads, “President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honour.”

President Trump also confirmed the development in a statement shared on his official Truth handle on Friday, attributing the Prize to work he had done.

Trump wrote, “It was my great honour to meet Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela today. She is a wonderful woman who just been through so much.

"Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Thank you maria."

TVC News previously reported that the United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into custody following US airstrikes on targets inside Venezuela.

Trump made the assertion in a post on his Truth Social account, where he said the United States had “successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.”

He alleged that Maduro and Flores were captured during the operation and flown out of the country.