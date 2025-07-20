Oleksandr Usyk retained his undisputed world heavyweight crown in emphatic fashion on Saturday night, knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their title clash at Wembley Stadium....

The Ukrainian southpaw weathered an early flurry from Dubois, who came out aggressively in an attempt to dictate the pace. However, the tactic backfired as Usyk, calm and clinical, began to pick his shots with surgical precision.

With just under two minutes left in the fifth round, Usyk floored the Londoner with a stinging combination. Although Dubois beat the count, the respite was brief. Moments later, Usyk unleashed a vicious right-left combination that sent Dubois crashing to the canvas for the second and final time. The referee waved off the contest as Dubois failed to respond to the count.

At 38, Usyk becomes the first boxer in the four-belt era to hold undisputed status in three different divisions – a feat cementing his legacy among boxing’s all-time greats.

Undercard Highlights

Lasha Guruli stopped James Francis with a fifth-round TKO

Aadam Hamed earned a points victory over Ezequiel Gregores

Solomon Dacres outpointed Vladyslav Sirenko via unanimous decision

Daniel Lapin defeated Lewie Edmondson on the judges’ scorecards

Lawrence Okolie secured a unanimous decision over Kevin Lerena