Two senior members of the United States Congress, Gregory W. Meeks and Sara Jacobs, have rejected President Donald Trump’s recent remarks threatening to withdraw US aid and take military action against Nigeria. Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jacobs, the ranki...

Two senior members of the United States Congress, Gregory W. Meeks and Sara Jacobs, have rejected President Donald Trump’s recent remarks threatening to withdraw US aid and take military action against Nigeria.

Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jacobs, the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Africa, described Trump’s comments as “irresponsible and reckless.”

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the lawmakers also criticised the Trump administration’s decision to label Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” saying the move was misguided and could strain relations between Washington and Abuja.

They emphasised that the United States should prioritise constructive engagement and partnership with Nigeria in addressing security and human rights challenges rather than resorting to punitive threats.

“The Trump administration’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern ignores the complex reality of violence there.

READ ALSO: US Lawmakers Sponsor Bill For Sanctions On Miyetti Allah Over Alleged Religious Intolerance

“Clashes between farmers are many but not all of whom are Christian—and herders are driven by resource scarcity and land competition, not religion alone,” the lawmakers said.

They pointed out that terrorist groups have targeted both Christians and Muslims nationwide, especially in the predominantly Muslim North, which remains plagued by violent attacks from criminal gangs, often referred to as bandits.

“All Nigerians deserve protection, and we know President Tinubu recognises the importance of inter-faith harmony and is working to address this challenge,” the statement added.

The lawmakers also condemned Trump’s threat to “defend Christians” through potential military action, describing it as a “reckless response to distorted facts.”

They said: “It is incredibly irresponsible of President Trump to threaten military action. Providing security support is one thing; threatening military intervention is another matter entirely. Such rhetoric risks embroiling the United States in another needless war.

“Trump’s aid cuts have blocked much-needed emergency nutrition and livelihoods training, the very types of programmes essential to stopping the spread of insurgency,” they added.