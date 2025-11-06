The United States House of Representatives have sponsored a bill urging the Departments of State and Treasury to impose targeted sanctions on individuals and organisations, including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, over allegations of violations of...

The United States House of Representatives have sponsored a bill urging the Departments of State and Treasury to impose targeted sanctions on individuals and organisations, including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, over allegations of violations of religious intolerance in Nigeria.

This is contained in a resolution introduced before the House on Tuesday obtained by TVC from the US Congress website on Thursday.

TVC earlier reported that President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth over the weekend, declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and threatening to take military action if the Nigeria government did not find a lasting solution to the alleged killings of Christians.

Filed as H. Res. 860 in the 119th Congress, the resolution, submitted by Rep. Christopher Smith with Rep. Paul Huizenga as a co-sponsor, commends President Donald Trump for redesignating Nigeria as a CPC.

The lawmakers lamented an alleged aggravated persecution of Christians and other religious minorities in Nigeria.

The lawmakers detailed a catalogue of findings and reports, including media accounts and NGO data alleging large-scale attacks on civilians, destruction of places of worship, and a pattern of crimes.

The resolution reads in parts, “For over a decade, Islamic terror organisations have carried out mass murder, rape, kidnappings, and other atrocities targeting mostly Nigerian Christians and non-Fulani moderate Muslim populations, resulting in mass displacement and destruction of places of worship.

“Prominent Christian and Muslim leaders have been kidnapped or assassinated, including priests, pastors, and imams who advocate for religious tolerance;

“Religious leaders, such as Father Remigius Iyhula and Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, who testified on March 12, 2025, at a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the persecution and targeted killings of Christians in the Diocese of Makurdi, have faced intimidation, threats, and harassment from both extremist groups and government authorities.”

Supporters of the bill argued that the CPC redesignation would strengthen diplomatic leverage to press Nigeria for accountability and protection of religious minorities.

“The designation of Nigeria as a CPC will enhance diplomatic efforts to encourage the Nigerian government to take necessary actions to protect religious minorities and uphold fundamental human rights,” they said.

They therefore moved that “President Donald Trump acted appropriately and decisively to redesignate Nigeria as a CPC and hold the Nigerian government accountable for its complicity in religious persecution by radical Islamists, such as Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists.”

TVC previously reported that CNN has reported that United States President Donald Trump, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment on the purported targeted killings of Christians in the West African nation.

On Truth Social, he warned: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” attributing the violence to radical Islamists.