The Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Hussaini Aliyu, has expressed deep concern and disappointment over a claim by U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore, who alleged that the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls College, Maga took place in a Christian enclave.

Speaking with Tvc news reporters, Aliyu firmly dismissed the assertion as false, insensitive, and capable of inflaming religious tension at a time when families and the entire community are grieving and anxiously awaiting the safe return of their daughters.

He stressed that all the abducted schoolgirls are Muslims, urging the U.S. lawmaker to refrain from making unverified statements that threaten the peace and unity of Nigerians, especially when security agencies are battling day and night to rescue the children.

Aliyu lamented that the Zuru Emirate, under which the Maga community falls, has never experienced a religious crisis, describing Moore’s comment as both “strange and unnecessary,” particularly when the nation is collectively mourning the sad ordeal of the girls.

He appealed for sensitivity, responsible reporting, and support for ongoing rescue efforts, rather than comments that could distract from the urgent mission of bringing the girls home safely.

The Chairman released the names of the abducted girls by tge school principal as follows:

Senior Secondary School 2 A

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. Hafsat Ibrahim

3. Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

Aliyu appealed for prayers for the safe return of the innocent schoolchildren, describing the incident as a “deep wound” on the hearts of parents, the community, and Kebbi State as a whole.