In a statement, the government said it had taken note of recommendations contained in a joint report submitted to the White House by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee concerning security developments in Nigeria.

The Federal Government acknowledged that parts of the country continue to face serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry and communal conflicts, which have led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

It expressed sympathy to all victims and their families, regardless of faith, ethnicity or region, stressing that the government remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian impact of criminal activities across affected communities.

The statement, however, rejected any suggestion that Nigeria has a state policy of religious persecution.

“It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution. The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality and longstanding communal tensions,” it said.

The government reaffirmed that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion and worship for all citizens and pledged its continued commitment to upholding these protections and ensuring equal protection under the law.

It noted that in response to evolving threats, coordinated military and law enforcement operations have been strengthened across affected regions, with ongoing counter-terrorism offensives degrading the capacity of armed groups, disrupting kidnapping networks and leading to the arrest and neutralisation of key criminal elements.

According to the statement, intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration have also been enhanced to improve early warning and rapid response mechanisms, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.

The Federal Government further disclosed that surveillance and clearance operations have been intensified in forested areas exploited by criminal groups, alongside the establishment and deployment of specially trained forest guards aimed at denying terrorists and bandits safe havens and strengthening territorial control.

It added that investment in equipment, mobility assets and technology to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies has increased, while efforts are ongoing to improve humanitarian support for internally displaced persons, facilitate safe returns and promote community-based peacebuilding initiatives.

Nigeria, the statement noted, values its longstanding strategic partnership with the United States and remains open to constructive dialogue and cooperation rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibility and recognition of Nigeria’s constitutional framework and sovereignty.

The government pledged to continue engaging international partners through appropriate diplomatic channels while remaining focused on its primary duty of protecting all Nigerians.