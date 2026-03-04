The United States Embassy in Nigeria has suspended all visa application appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, citing a high potential for protests in Abuja amid escalating war between the United States, Israel and Iran. In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the ...

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has suspended all visa application appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, citing a high potential for protests in Abuja amid escalating war between the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the Embassy warned of “Potential Demonstrations” in the Federal Capital Territory. It urged American citizens living in Abuja to remain indoors.

This warning came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive involving over 200 aircraft striking Tehran, an operation that marks a historic escalation intended to destabilise the government and trigger an internal overthrow of the regime.

Iranian state media and international media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the initial wave of attacks, along with other senior Iranian officials, marking the most dramatic escalation between the two adversaries in decades.

The attacks have sparked immense tension in the Gulf region, with Iran reportedly targeting U.S. bases in a series of retaliatory strikes.

The announced death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei has thrown supporters worldwide into deep mourning, including groups from Nigeria.

On Tuesday, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, staged a peaceful protest in Potiskum and Nguru Local Government Areas of Yobe State, condemning the killing of Khamenei, whom they described as a revered spiritual leader.

Protesters marched through the towns carrying Iranian flags and large portraits of Khamenei, chanting slogans expressing solidarity with Iran and opposition to what they termed foreign interference.

The Embassy, while raising serious concerns that similar demonstrations could occur in Abuja, advised U.S. citizens to avoid protest areas and large gatherings, remain vigilant, and maintain a low profile.

The statement reads, “Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Applicants will be contacted with information on how to reschedule. Please monitor our website and social media channels for further updates.

“For emergency assistance, please contact the U.S. Embassy at +234 209 461 4328 or visit the website.”

In a separate post, the Embassy also said that US citizens should take care, including avoiding areas where protests are taking place, avoiding crowds, being cautious if you’re unexpectedly near large gatherings or protests, and monitoring local media for updates.

The Embassy further warned that the US citizens should take cognisance of their surroundings, keep a low profile, review personal security plans and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency.

The Embassy further advised that the US citizens should carry proper identification, stay alert, including at shopping centres, movie theatres, and places of worship.

“Familiarise yourself with emergency exits and egresses when you enter buildings. •Vary travel routes and times to reduce predictability,” the statement concluded.