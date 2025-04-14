The Presidency has reacted to a recent US court order directing American law enforcement agencies to release confidential documents linked to President Bola Tinubu, dating back to an investigation in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that withholding the information was “neither logical nor plausible,” sparking renewed interest in the case.

Bayo Onanuga, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Strategy, stated that the Presidency’s legal team is reviewing the ruling. He emphasised that the documents in question—including reports by the FBI and DEA—have been publicly available for over 30 years and did not implicate Tinubu in any wrongdoing.

“There is nothing new to be revealed,” Onanuga said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “The lawyers are examining the ruling.”

The court’s decision has drawn scrutiny due to Tinubu’s high-profile status, but the Presidency maintains that the documents contain no damaging revelations.