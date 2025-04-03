Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin has visited Bunkure Local government area of Kano State to sympathise with the families of the 16 travellers who were killed in Uromi, Edo State.

Senator Jibrin met the families of the victims, who hailed from Bunkure, Kibiya, Rano and Garko LGAs, at the At-Taqwa Mosque in the Sabon Fegi area of the Bunkure LGA.

Senator Barau was joined by the Minister of State of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission, Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, and other dignitaries.

He reassured the families of the deceased that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He announced the donation of N1m to each of the families of the 16 deceased hunters.