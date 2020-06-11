Women groups in Kwara state have called on the National and state assemblies to come up with legislations that will deter rape and gender based violence in the country.

The groups which included the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, National Council of Women Societies, Federation of Women Lawyers and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, said the rising cases of rape and other gender based violence are worrisome.

https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1271069647824203777

They are all united in condemning rape in its entirety and want suspected rapists to be quickly tried and the guilty ones punished accordingly.

They reasoned that it is only when there are scapegoats that an end can be brought to rape in Nigeria.

The women who displayed emotions also appealed to parents to give proper home training to their children and wards