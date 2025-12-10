A family of three, including a father, mother and their young child, died in a devastating multi-vehicle collision early Wednesday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to a Wednesday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA),...

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near Secretariat, inward Otedola Bridge.

The statement revealed that two other victims rescued from the scene sustained critical injuries in the accident.

The statement read, “The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of three members of the same family: father, mother and their young child, while two other victims sustained critical injuries, underscoring the devastating consequences of reckless vehicular conduct.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident involved three vehicles (Audi, Toyota Camry & Toyota Corolla) initiated when a heavily loaded truck travelling at excessive speed violently struck one of the vehicles from the rear. The impact caused the vehicle to lose control, colliding with two additional moving vehicles, thereby triggering the fatal chain-reaction accident.”

The statement further revealed that, “In a disturbing development, the truck driver absconded immediately from the scene with his vehicle, leaving the victims in peril and evading accountability for the fatal incident.

“Demonstrating exemplary professionalism and rapid response, LASTMA operatives arrived promptly at the scene and coordinated seamlessly with allied emergency agencies to rescue survivors and recover the deceased.

“Two critically injured victims trapped within the wreckage were carefully extricated and conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for urgent medical attention.

“The three deceased family members, tragically trapped together, were respectfully recovered and handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for immediate evacuation.

“The surviving injured victims were rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre, Toll-Gate, to receive comprehensive medical care.”

The General Manager of the LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned reckless driving, warned against excessive speeding, particularly by drivers of articulated and heavily loaded trucks.

He emphasised that excessive speed remains one of the most lethal contributors to road fatalities and urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, adhere strictly to speed regulations and cultivate defensive driving practices along highways.

Bakare-Oki further assured Lagosians that LASTMA remains steadfast in enhancing traffic surveillance, enforcing regulations, and collaborating with security and emergency agencies to prevent recurrence of similar tragedies.