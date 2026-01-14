A historic and symbolic ceremony marking the signing of the agreement between the Federal Government and the Association of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which is to strengthen Nigerian public universities for the benefit of present and future generations of students, has begun in Abuja. Accor...

A historic and symbolic ceremony marking the signing of the agreement between the Federal Government and the Association of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which is to strengthen Nigerian public universities for the benefit of present and future generations of students, has begun in Abuja.

According to Minister of State Education Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the unveiling of this agreement is not the conclusion of the negotiating process, but it’s a renewal of convenant between the government and the academic community and the future of the Nigerian child.

The Minister noted that President Bola Tinubu is formally committed to the renewed hope agenda by renewing this agreement, which is driven by sincerity.

The agreement is a renewed phase of trust building, responsibility, accountability and shared ownership of the outcome, and we expect all stakeholders to play their roles and responsibilities