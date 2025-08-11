The unruly passenger on the Sunday August 10 Uyo - Lagos flight of Ibom Air who assaulted Airline officials, Comfort Emmanson, has reportedly been charged to court....

The unruly passenger on the Sunday August 10 Uyo – Lagos flight of Ibom Air who assaulted Airline officials, Comfort Emmanson, has reportedly been charged to court.

Tunde Moshood, the special adviser on media and communications to the minister of aviation and aerospace development, said Emmanson has also been remanded in Kirikiri correctional facility.

Moshood spoke in a post on his oficial X handle shortly after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said enforcement action will soon become more frequent in Nigerian airports as unruly conduct by passengers becomes rampant.

“The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on Uyo-Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood posted.

Videos circulating on social media showed an enraged Emmanson attacking flight attendants on an Ibom Air plane and confronting airport security officials to the point of even trying to exit a white coaster bus She was being taken in from the tarmac throgh the window.

Ibom Air said earlier in a Statement that the incident began shortly before take-off from Uyo when the passenger refused to comply with standard aviation safety procedures requiring her to switch off her mobile phone.

The airline said a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off, prompting a verbal tirade from Emmanson.

The aviation company said upon arrival in Lagos, Emmanson proceeded to confront the purser who had earlier instructed her to switch off her phone, and physically assaulted her.

Ibom Air said her conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of its crew, passengers, and aircraft.

The domestic carrier, therefore, imposed a travel restriction on her, adding that she will no longer be allowed to fly on any of its aircraft.