The Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) has commenced an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

According to the union’s leadership, several engagements have been held with the Nasarawa State Government on the matter.

The government had reportedly assured the union that the implementation of the new minimum wage would begin in November, but the agreement has yet to be fulfilled.

JUNSTI comprises staff unions from the College of Education, Akwanga; Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic; and the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia.

The union has called on its members to remain calm, resolute, and united as it continues to press for the full implementation of the agreed minimum wage.