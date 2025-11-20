One hundred days after Professor Simon Ortuanya assumed office as the 16th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the institution is experiencing a wave of reforms that observers describe as an unexpected turnaround for a university long perceived to be in decline....

Prof Ortuanya, who took office on 11 August 2025, marked his first 100 days with what he called “quiet reflection,” but his early initiatives have already reshaped infrastructure, governance, welfare and international engagement.

Upon resumption, he launched an aggressive infrastructure recovery programme. Key internal roads — including Elias Avenue, Zik’s Drive, Chitis/Alumni Road, the Main Gate Road and the VC’s Office Road — have been rehabilitated.

The previously abandoned UNN Filling Station is back in operation with new pumps installed, while renovation of student hostels is ongoing and construction of three new hostel blocks is set to begin.

The long-stalled Senate Building project, left for years at the piling stage, has been revived and is now at foundation level.

The VC’s Lodge has been refurbished, and work has commenced on a dedicated mini power grid for the university library.

Academic development also received a boost with the establishment of the Michael Okpara Centre for Leadership and the Electric Vehicle Development Centre. Staff welfare saw quick action, with all outstanding evaluations and promotions completed, leading to the elevation of hundreds of staff.

The administration also created a Housing and Accommodation Directorate to tackle chronic residential challenges, and a Community Relations Directorate to strengthen ties with host communities across the Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla campuses.

Student union activities, previously suspended, have been fully restored.

The new leadership has introduced governance and policy reforms, including fresh frameworks for Public-Private Partnership, Communications, Research and Update, ICT and Whistleblowing — each supported by a dedicated committee. Security has been overhauled, with new leadership, a comprehensive personnel audit and procurement of modern equipment showcased at a recent UNN Security Summit attended by senior security officials.

To strengthen UNN’s global presence, Prof Ortuanya has hosted a delegation from the Swedish Embassy, engaged with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Waterloo, Canada, Professor Vivek Goel, and secured a memorandum of understanding with the institution.

He also led a university delegation to Taiwan for strategic discussions on exchange programmes with top universities and government institutions.

The VC’s engagements with TETFund have resulted in approvals and procurement clearances for a new faculty block for the College of Medicine, hostel projects for Nursing and Pharmacy students, a new laboratory building, and full installation of laboratory equipment.

Analysts say Ortuanya’s first 100 days signal a leadership characterised by urgency, innovation and institutional renewal. But the VC insists the work is far from over, describing the accomplishments so far as “the beginning of the beginning.”