The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, African Development Bank (AfDB) executive Prof. Kevin Chika Urama, and Prof. James Robinson of the University of Chicago as Visiting Professors, in a strategic move to elevate the institution’s global academic profile.

The appointments, communicated through official letters dated December 18, 2025, were signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya. The letters outline the roles and expectations for the Visiting Professors, including teaching, research collaboration, mentorship, and strategic academic engagement.

Chimamanda Adichie, celebrated globally for her literary works and contributions to creative writing and intellectual discourse, will focus on enriching the arts and humanities through lectures, scholarly interactions, and mentorship of students and early-career academics.

Prof. Kevin Chika Urama, a development economist and senior AfDB executive, brings extensive expertise in development economics, climate policy, and evidence-based policymaking.

His Visiting Professorship is aimed at strengthening teaching, research, and policy-oriented programs in economics, development studies, and related disciplines.

Prof. James Robinson, a political economist from the University of Chicago known for his research on institutions, governance, and economic development, will collaborate on research initiatives, engage with students and faculty, and provide exposure to cutting-edge scholarship in political economy and development studies.

Acting Public Relations Officer of UNN, Inya Agha Egwu, said the appointments reflect the Vice-Chancellor’s commitment to attracting leading global scholars and industry experts to the university, aligning with the vision of its founding fathers.

“The University of Nigeria was established to be a globally competitive institution. These appointments mark a significant step toward reclaiming that legacy and enhancing the university’s international relevance,” Egwu said.

He added that the Visiting Professorships are designed to foster knowledge exchange, strengthen international linkages, and bridge the gap between theory, policy, and practice. The latest appointments bring the total number of Visiting Professors appointed by the Vice-Chancellor in December 2025 to four.